Kingsville man collects donations to help tornado victims in Mayfield, Kentucky

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Good samaritan ,Rolando Delarosa from Kingsville, is making it his goal to load up the bed of his truck with food, water, clothing and hygiene products to give back to the people who lost everything due to the recent tornadoes in Mayfield, Kentucky.

"I do watch the news, a lot KRIS 6 news in particular, and so I do get involved with getting emotional with watching some of these videos that come out of some of these affected areas," said Delarosa.

Delarosa said he began collecting supplies on Monday, and his fellow community members did not disappoint as they donated cash, water bottles, food and other items. Tuesday he was outside the Calallen Walmart collecting more supplies.

"We were driving by and we saw it and we were already going to the store and we decided to help because we feel bad for the people," said Paige Gabbert who was donating supplies.

"People in need right now, you know. This tragic thing its great you know, its what we are here for to help each other out and its the holidays and you know anything we can do to give," said Jaime Dominguez who dropped off some water.

Delarosa said after seeing the destruction the tornadoes left on the news, he was compelled to do something and help the people who are effected by the tornadoes.

"We just want to inspire the people that are going through this disaster that south Texas is on its way, we are collecting items as we speak and we are sending help," said Delarosa.

Delarosa will be collecting supplies all this week and plans to leave to Mayfield, Kentucky Friday.

If you would like to help donate supplies and find out where they will set up for donations throughout the week you can call 361-355-6024. Delarosa said he plans to leave Friday December 17 to Kentucky.

