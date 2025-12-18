KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kingsville ISD hosted a packed community forum Wednesday to outline plans addressing years of low accountability ratings, a $4.2 million budget deficit, and declining enrollment.

"If you ask me what is the formula for school improvement, I will tell you it's the whole community coming together to make things happen for the children that we serve," KISD Superintendent Dr. Luz Martinez said.

Kingsville ISD outlines improvement plans at community forum

As KRIS 6 News previously reported, the district faces a $4.2 million budget deficit and is now seeking different ways to overcome it.

Dr. Martinez also explained that declining enrollment has significantly impacted the district’s funding. Over the past six years, KISD has lost approximately 534 students.

"The allotment that we get for the students, which is $6,160…if you multiply that for the number of students that we have lost, that's close to $2 million," Dr. Martinez said.

To address these challenges, the district has applied for grants and proposed consolidating elementary schools. The plan would close Perez and Harrel elementary schools, repurpose Kleberg Elementary for pre-K through second grade, and designate Harvey Elementary for third through fifth grade.

Some community members expressed support for the consolidation plan.

"When you consolidate those ages, you're able to have more appropriate resources for those students, so they're going to get more attention. They're going to get the services that they need," Elizabeth Ramos, a Kingsville neighbor and former KISD board member, said.

However, others raised concerns.

"How many students per teacher, now to me 22 students is quite a lot, especially the little ones," Sandra Jefferson, a KISD grandparent and substitute teacher, said.

Despite concerns, many community members support the district’s efforts to improve KISD.

"At this point of time, I think what they're starting is very good," Jefferson said.

The district plans to hold additional community meetings throughout the coming year to continue discussions on improvement efforts. The following dates were shared during the meeting:

