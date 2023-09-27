Kingsville ISD goes blue in memory of late football coach

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kingsville Independent School District wore blue in memory of coach Marco Contreras.

As KRIS 6 News first reported, the high school coach collapsed before Friday night's football game.

Contreras was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Since his death, there has been outpouring support from the community and surrounding school districts.

On Tuesday, students and staff wore blue in honor of the late coach, who loved the Dallas Cowboys. Contreras will forever be remembered for his role both on and off the field.

"He was just a great all around guy," head football coach Ruben Garcia said. "He was fun to be around, always joking, he would bring a smile to your face. he really cared about the kids. He was real involved in trying to get the kids to understand life and life lessons, it wasn't just sports."

His students echoed the same sentiment.

"He was a very sweet person," senior Leriaya Garza said. "He helped out with a lot of things.and he was always there for everybody and he always motivated everybody."

Coach Contreras was also honored at Tuesday night's home volleyball game.