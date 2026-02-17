Kingsville ISD gets state warning after consecutive F ratings

KINGSVILLE, Tx — Kingsville Independent School District has been assigned an "Accredited-Warned" status by the Texas Education Agency following F ratings in 2023 and 2025.

The South Texas district earned a D rating in 2024, but the consecutive F ratings triggered the warning status under state accountability measures.

An "Accredited-Warned" designation means the district has performance deficiencies that could lead to probation or loss of accreditation if not corrected.

In a February 13 letter to parents, the district said it is implementing a comprehensive improvement plan, including updated instructional materials, added support for staff, and stronger accountability measures focused on student success.

If issues persist, Kingsville ISD could face "Accredited-Probation" status or potentially lose recognition as a Texas public school entirely.

Under Texas law, districts can receive four accreditation levels: Accredited, Accredited-Warned, Accredited-Probation, or Not Accredited-Revoked. TEA has information breaking each of them down here.

KRIS 6 News has reached out to KISD for more information as to what this means for the district moving forward.

Parents with questions about the district's improvement efforts can contact Dr. Joseph Welch, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, at jwelch@kingsvilleisd.com.

