Kingsville hammered with high waters

Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid has ordered the opening of the FEMA Dome as a result of dangerous conditions from a hazardous storm that caused high waters for many.

“We have received 8 inches of rain and it’s still coming down,” a statement from the city of Kingsville read.

Both Kingsville and Kleberg County offices are closed today due to bad road conditions.

Stating that is not safe safe to travel, the city asks residents to stay off the roads and stay safe.

The County Judge has ordered a Disaster Declaration for Kleberg County and has forwarded it to the Texas Division of Emergency Management as of 10:30 a.m. Judge Madrid has ordered the opening of the FEMA Dome located behind HM King High School.

In a Facebook post, the city of Kingsville, announced that first responders will be assisting residents who are stranded in low-lying areas.

Those in need of assistance are asked to call the Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office at (361) 595-8500.

The county’s Human Services Department will be checking on senior citizens and providing transportation to anyone in need. The department can be reached at (361) 228-1892.