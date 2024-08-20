Kingsville Council of Navy League holds adoption ceremony on USS Kingsville

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A tour was held today for members of the Kingsville Council of the Navy League and select media members of the USS Kingsville by the Ortiz Center.

In addition, the Navy League held a celebration to adopt the USS Kingsville, which means they will be the support system for members on the ship and their families.

A certificate of the event was given to the heads of the ship and sailors celebrated the adoption with cake and goodies such as custom USS Kingsville shirts, pins, and more.

This event was just one of many that is still to come for the crew of the LCS-36.

A big thank you to the Kingsville Council of the Navy League to allow our KRIS 6 News Reporter Tyrese Boone to catch the experience.

The USS Kingsville will continue to be recognized with a picnic on Wednesday and a commissioning ceremony on Saturday.

The events will not be open to the public.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.