Kingsville community honors fallen service members with Memorial Day ceremony

KINGSVILLE, Tx — A Memorial Day ceremony was held at the Santa Gertrudis Memorial Cemetery on May 27.

The ceremony was organized by MS3 Ronchester M. Santiago USN Disabled American veterans Chapter 203, Veterans of Foreign War Post 2375, Ernest L. Anderson American Legion Post 99 and Santa Gertrudis Memorial Cemetery.

The ceremony started with a welcome and comments made by Arturo Pecos and was followed by the posting of the colors. Posting of the colors was done by H.M King High School's JROTC.

Orlando Zepeda sang the National Anthem as members of the community listened along, remembering those who sacrificed their lives and died protecting our country.

Names of service members who were killed or missing in action from World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and Persian Gulf Wars from Kleberg County were read, remembering and honoring those fallen.

There were several guest speakers in attendance, as well as a special presentation and the 21 gun salute.

