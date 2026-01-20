Kingsville community honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with annual march and celebration

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kingsville community came together in a meaningful way to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Families, friends, and neighbors walked the streets of downtown in the annual commemoration. Louis Harper has been a part of this walk for more than 40 years. He says this is more than just a parade — it's a way to remember Dr. King's impact and continue his legacy together.

KRIS 6 Kingsville residents gathered for their annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. march and "Taste of Soul" event, continuing a 40-year tradition of community celebration.

"The world has changed, and we have to change with the world," Harper said. "Martin Luther King Jr. has done so much for all of us, black, white it doesn't matter. He did a lot for all of us."

People were also able to enjoy a "Taste of Soul" event at Dick Kleberg Park.

The celebration served as a reminder that Dr. King's dreams continue to live on, not just through words but through community.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!