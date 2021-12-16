Kingsville cheer coach facing felony charge for indecency with a child

KINGSVILLE, Texas — A Kingsville cheer coach is facing a felony charge of indecency with a child. KRIS 6 News was able to obtain the police report with details that led up to his arrest.

According to the report, on November 27, a woman showed up at the Kingsville Police Department and reported her 9-year-old daughter had been inappropriately touched by 51-year-old Armando Gonzalez.

The woman told police it happened in a bathroom inside a home two weeks prior. The report says the little girl was upset following an encounter with Gonzalez, and when she was asked what was wrong, she made the outcry.

The woman provided police with three videos. Law enforcement did several interviews and an arrest warrant was made.

Police arrested Gonzalez on November 27 at his home.

According to the report, Gonzalez's place of business is the All-American Cheer Company in Kingsville.

On November 28 the company posted on its Facebook page that it would be closed until further notice.