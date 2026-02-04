Kingsville blood donor honored for reaching 150-gallon milestone

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Kingsville resident received a hero's welcome Wednesday afternoon at the Coastal Bend Blood Center after reaching an extraordinary milestone in his decades-long commitment to helping others.

David Rosse donated blood for the 700th time, bringing his total donations to 150 gallons since he began giving blood in January 1978. The achievement represents nearly five decades of consistent donations to help save lives in the community.

"For me it's, well, I'm tearing up right now because I feel so compelled to try to help people and it's a wonderful experience for me," Rosse said. "It hurts! Don't get me wrong! Ha, ha, ha! I got so much scar tissue! Ha!"

Despite the physical challenges that come with such frequent donations, Rosse said he didn't donate for recognition but rather from a deep desire to help others in need.

The milestone donor isn't slowing down. Rosse has already set his sights on his next goal of reaching 160 gallons, with hopes of eventually donating 200 gallons.

