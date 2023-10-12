Kingsville animal shelter gets upgrade after fifty years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Kingsville Animal Control and Care Center was built in 1973 and has not had a full, modern upgrade since. With $500,000 of federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the facility is now able to add a new wing to the current shelter.

The new wing will hold 20 kennels and each will have a door for dogs to go between a cool temperature room and outside. There will also be shade for the animals along with a small office, bathroom, lobby and interactive area for those interested in adopting.

The shelter spends about $1,500 a year in interior and maintenance work. Kingsville Health Director Emilio Garcia said that although it's not a big investment, it's time consuming. Creating a new and modern facility will decrease the amount of wear and tear work, like re-painting and fixing cracks, that's being put into the current shelter.

"Anytime there’s an improvement to a facility, it's a plus for everybody. It will be a lot easier for my staff to clean and it’ll be beneficial to the animals to get some sunlight and run around," Garcia said.

Garcia said building a whole new facility would be ideal, but that would cost over a million dollars, which are resources that are not available. However, the facility plans to move majority to all dogs to the new wing once it's completed. Any overflow of dogs will be held in the current area. As of Thursday, Oct. 12, the shelter is reaching capacity with animals. Garcia stressed the importance of being responsible pet owners and keeping animals confined in a pet owners property, that way all the animals at the shelter will be able to make the move.

"I think for the time being the way things are financially for everybody, this is the best course to take. Further down the line we can consider building a new facility completely or continue adding wings," Garcia said.

The project will soon be up for bids. Garcia said they hope to start construction on the wing by the end of 2023 or beginning of 2024.

