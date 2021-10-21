Kingsville Animal Control over capacity, urgently looking for adopters

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kingsville Animal Control is looking for adopters for nearly a dozen dogs as they say the situation is urgent, with their facility now being over state capacity.

If these dogs are not adopted, they will unfortunately be euthanized Friday morning.

Animal advocate Lisa Bockholt says one reason for the facility continuously being over capacity is irresponsible pet owners. "People need to be responsible for their animals”, said Bockholt in a release.

She also points out the city's lack of marketing, but says "municipalities can only do so much with limited budgets".

If you are interested in adopting an animal, contact Kingsville Animal Control at (361) 592-3324

