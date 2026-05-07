Kingsville Animal Control announces 2nd annual Spring Fling Pet Adoption Event

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — The Kingsville Health Department Animal Control & Care Center will host its 2nd Annual Spring Fling event on May 9, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 3421 N FM 1355 in Kingsville.

The community-focused event will feature waived adoption fees for all animals, making it easier for families to welcome a new pet into their homes. The adoption fee waiver represents the city's commitment to finding loving homes for animals in need while reducing shelter overcrowding.

Free Services and Treats

Event-goers can enjoy complimentary coffee available while supplies last, and free popcorn and slushies starting at 11:00 a.m. ARK Animal Rescue of Kleberg will provide a pet photo booth for families to capture memories with their furry companions.

The event will offer a range of veterinary services at no cost to pet owners. Texas A&M Kingsville Veterinary Technology will administer free rabies vaccines to the first 100 pets over 12 weeks old. Additionally, free DPART vaccines will be available for owned dogs over 9 weeks old, and free HCP vaccines for owned cats over 9 weeks old.

Microchip Services and Prize Opportunities

The Crystal Leigh Garcia Foundation will sponsor the first 15 microchips provided at the event. Pet owners who register their microchip with Animal Control will automatically be entered to win a free sterilization service for their pet.

Edgar & Ivy's Cat Sanctuary will offer additional microchipping services for both cats and dogs at $15 each, with cash payment required.

Community Partnership

The Spring Fling event showcases strong community collaboration, with support from local businesses and organizations including A Paw Lodge Grooming & Boarding, Pawfect Painting, the Crystal Leigh Garcia Foundation, Gulf Coast Humane Society, and Eugene & Rya.

"This event demonstrates our community's dedication to animal welfare and responsible pet ownership," said a spokesperson for the Kingsville Health Department. "By bringing together local organizations and offering these valuable services, we're making pet care more accessible while celebrating the human-animal bond."

The Kingsville Health Department Animal Control & Care Center encourages all community members to attend this family-friendly event, whether they're looking to adopt a new pet or take advantage of the free veterinary services for their current animals.

For more information about the Spring Fling event or the Kingsville Health Department Animal Control & Care Center, contact the facility at 3421 N FM 1355, Kingsville, TX or visit the City of Kingsville Health Department Animal Control & Care Center here.

Event details:

Free rabies vaccines for the first 100 pets! (must be over 12 weeks old)

$15.00 microchip cats & dogs (cash only)

Free DDAPT Vaccines (owned dogs only - over 9 weeks old)

Free HCP Vaccine (owned cats - over 9 weeks old)

City of Kingsville Health Department Animal Control & Care Center

City of Kingsville Health Department Animal Control & Care Center

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