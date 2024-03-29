King's Way Family Church brings back Passion Play this year

KINGSVILLE, Tx — Easter weekend is here and King’s Way Family Church in Kingsville is bringing back their Passion Play after not being able to have one last year.

The Passion Play has been around for over 20 years.

“We call it our Super Bowl. We just want people to know the message of Easter and the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” associate pastor Steve Martinez said.

It’s two months of practice before actors hit the stage for an hour-and-a-half show.

“People are excited and motivated. Every Sunday afternoon people give up their time and everything they have going on to be here since February. Every Sunday afternoon they are here to get ready for this play,” Martinez said.

Last year, it was hard for the church to find volunteers and actors. They couldn’t hold the highly anticipated Passion Play, so instead they reenacted the Lord’s supper.

“It’s always a challenge trying to find volunteers because people get stage fright and are scared to act,” Martinez said.

However this year, the church has thirty volunteers and actors and they’ve already gotten the first show jitters out of the way.

“We had one [show] last week and it was awesome. We had people come from South Texas, the Valley, Alice, Corpus Christi, Calallen,” Martinez said.

The play is free and everyone is welcome to attend. Shows are on Friday, March 29, and Saturday, March 30 at 7 p.m. both nights.

“No matter what denomination you are we invite everybody and anybody to come check out the good news of Jesus Christ at our Passion Play,” Martinez said.

Scenes from the play will also be performed during the church’s Easter Sunday morning service. Kids activities including moon jumps and an Easter egg hunt will follow that service.

