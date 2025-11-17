Kindergarten students get 'wheel' good surprise with new bike safety program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kindergarten students at London Primary School received an exciting surprise Monday as their school launched a new bicycle safety program with 24 donated bikes and helmets.

The bicycles were donated by the HDR Foundation and the All Kids Bike nonprofit after the school successfully applied for a grant. The donation goes beyond just equipment – it includes comprehensive teacher training, certification, and an 8-week curriculum designed to teach young students how to ride bikes safely.

"Right now in today's society there's such a focus and emphasis on technology that being able to have students actually get their hands on bikes and being able to be physically fit and physically active and right here giving them the tools just to have the basics. It's gonna be a great program," London Primary Principal Lori Maldonado said.

The bicycles will remain at London Primary School to teach future kindergarten classes about bike safety, ensuring the program continues to benefit students for years to come.

The "Learn to Ride" program aims to provide students with essential physical activity skills while promoting safety awareness in an increasingly technology-focused world.

