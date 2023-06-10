Kids with special needs had a unique day with The Corpus Christi Hooks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Friday, kids with special needs had a chance to play and engage with the Hooks players while playing baseball.

The Miracle League of Corpus Christi and The National Little League paired up with the Corpus Christi Hooks for a very special day for the kids. They got a chance to learn skills such as their batting, catching, throwing and running skills.

John Martinez and James Everett are parents whose kids have been in The Miracle League for over a decade. Both said events like these are very important for their children.

"It’s been really great, it actually helps him socialize more with a lot of kids and it also helps him build some confidence in playing sports because he doesn’t get that anywhere else.” Martinez said.

Deane Gibson is the vice president of The National Little League’s Challenger Division an adaptive baseball division for kids with intellectual and physical challenges.

She said that events like these are fundamental for these kids.

“Our kids are just like any other kid, they want to play baseball, they want to be out here with a typical ball field," Gibson said. "They want to be playing out in the dirt, learning those skills getting to be physical and active and be included and here this way they have a little busy support to keep them going.”

Maggie Freeborn, the director of business development for The Corpus Christi Hooks said the kids weren’t the only ones having a special day out in the field today. The players also got a chance to feel like kids again.

“It shows the side that you are not used to seeing on the playing field because that side is a little harder," Freeborn said. "When they are out with these children it shows a softer side and them just to have fun and they get to act like a kid again too.”

Grace Gonzalez, the executive director of The Miracle League of Corpus Christi said this is also a great way to stimulate the kids.

“It helps their mobility and their strength training, their hand eye coordination.” Gonzalez said.

The kids and players made sure there were a lot of laughs and fun involved.

"It’s a great opportunity for them to get out, play sport and feel like everybody else that plays sports, because they go to all their brothers, sisters and cousins games and they are kind of to the side," Everett said. "But when they are out here they are part of the game and engaged.”

