Keach Family Library offers a summer reading challenge and activities for kids

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Nueces County's Keach Family Library is offering a summer reading challenge and various activities to keep children engaged during their school break.

The summer reading challenge is open to all ages in Nueces County families.

"They can register on READsquared, register them the parents first or the parent and guardian, and then the child," Crystal Drillen, county librarian at Nueces County Keach Family Library, said.

Children can read a variety of materials to earn points in the challenge.

"Anything they like, audio books, e-books, graphic novels, magazines, cereal boxes, and that goes to include the reading minutes," Drillen said. "So we count minutes as they go along, one reading one minute one point."

As participants accumulate points, they can win prizes, including toys and coupons from local businesses. Those who complete the challenge will receive two free books.

"But the very exciting news is also, we did get a grant from the Texas Library Association and with HEB, so adults will be also winning prizes and free books as well," Drillen said.

Drillen explains that the reason they do this challenge is to benefit everyone by increasing literacy.

“So during the summer we know everyone's out of school, but we want [to] continue that education and beat that summer slide,” Drillen Said. “And continue [for] anybody, even adults, to keep reading for fun and just to engage with them.”

Beyond the reading challenge, the library will offer art programs, gardening classes, and other activities throughout the summer.

Young library visitors shared what they enjoy most about coming to the library.

"Because they are books," Huttson Goniotakis, library visitor, said.

"Because I love to read books and play in the computers," Holden Goniotakis, library visitor, said.

"I like picking fruits at the rainbow garden," Sealey Harris, library visitor, said.

Community members can sign up for a library card by bringing a Texas state ID to the library or registering online.

"So it's just something for the kids can come in, even parents or guardians, to get away from the heat as well, because sometimes we are a cooling center," Drillen said.

For more information about the Keach Family Library and their schedule, you can visit their website or follow them on Facebook.

