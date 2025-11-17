JWC commissioners approve first phase of water project for Tecolote community

Jim Wells County commissioners have approved the first phase of a water project on Friday, Nov. 14, that will bring clean, usable water to the rural community of Tecolote, where residents have struggled with water access for years.

The $1.2 million grant-funded project will include a new water well and holding tank to serve the community's daily needs and provide emergency water access for first responders.

For residents like Reynaldo Escobedo, who has lived in Tecolote for nearly 50 years, the project represents hope after years of hardship. His 50-year-old well failed four years ago, leaving him without a reliable water source.

"Water is a very important thing to have. I believe water is the life of a person," Escobedo said.

Since losing his well, Escobedo has been forced to transport water from out of town, bringing in two tanks every five days for himself, his wife, and his brother-in-law. The effort costs him roughly $200 per month for water and gas on a fixed income.

"I have to save every drop of water," Escobedo said.

The emotional toll of the water shortage is evident as Escobedo describes the daily struggle.

"You know it's hard being without water," Escobedo said, wiping away tears.

Transportation challenges add another layer of difficulty to the water crisis.

"Well, we have to go out of town and bring the water and sometimes it's hard because the vehicle breaks down," Escobedo said.

Escobedo's situation reflects the reality for many Tecolote residents who lack access to clean, reliable water sources.

County Judge Pedro "Pete" Trevino Jr. acknowledged the community's long wait for a solution.

"We haven't forgotten about them… I know this has been a long process," Trevino said.

The approved water system will serve both daily community needs and provide emergency water access for first responders, addressing a critical infrastructure gap in the rural area.

Before construction can begin on the well, county commissioners must acquire the necessary land for the project. Officials plan to keep the community updated on progress as the project moves forward.

