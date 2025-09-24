ROBSTOWN, Texas — Jurassic Quest, one of the nation’s largest interactive dinosaur experiences, is set to take over the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds this weekend, September 26 through September 28. In addition, for the first time, Brick Fest Live, a popular family LEGO-inspired event will “assemble” together, under the same roof.

Jurassic Quest is a traveling exhibit features life-sized dinosaur displays, interactive shows, dinosaur rides, and hands-on fossil digs. Visitors of all ages can engage with trained “Raptor handlers,” meet baby dinosaurs, and explore educational displays designed to bring the prehistoric era to life. Jurassic Quest has become a popular attraction across the country, combining entertainment with paleontology-inspired learning.

Jurassic Quest Meets Brick Fest: Two Mega Events headed to Robstown

Ticket prices vary and can be purchased online. Organizers encourage attendees to buy tickets in advance, as some time slots may sell out. Guests will be able to experience both shows in one location for one ticket price.

