Judge denies motion to remove Amanda Talbert's ankle monitor

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Amanda Talbert, the Annaville bar owner accused of sex trafficking underage girls, appeared in Judge Missy Medary's courtroom Thursday morning.

Talbert's defense attorney, Mark Gonzalez, presented a motion to modify bond conditions on the terms that Talbert has been compliant since her indictment in April 2024.

Probation supervisor Edward Arellano said he has been monitoring Talbert for over a year, and she has, in fact, been compliant. However, back in Sept 2025, a victim saw Talbert at an H-E-B in the Calallen area, and Talbert continued shopping.

"There was a picture of her having alcoholic beverages at the bottom of the cart," said Edward Arellano.

Arellano says Talbert has had a total of 8 tests for drugs and alcohol, and they have all had negative results. Arellano noted there are other ways to monitor, like phone apps, one specifically called CheckUps, which Talbert's co-defendant in the case, Noraier George Manassian, uses monthly.

Defense Attorney Mark Gonzalez argued that the ankle monitor costs $150 a month, and Talbert has expressed worries about paying the monthly fee.

"Ms. Talbert resides in Nueces County. She's compliant. She checks in with Mr. Arellano, and so we're only asking the court to just allow, in all fairness, for her to have the same type of monitoring as Mr. Manassian," said Gonzalez.

Nueces County Prosecutor Elizabeth Bagler Mirrales argued that Talbert resides in an apartment complex in downtown Corpus Christi, near bar establishments, and, given the nature of her past jobs, continued monitoring is needed at this time.

The prosecution then stated they are hoping for a June trial date.

"I just need a trial date for this case. This case is way old," stated Judge Medary.

In May 2025, Talbert, the owner of Talbert's Tavern, was charged with two counts of indecency with a child with sexual assault after a woman came forward, claiming Talbert paid her and an underage girl $700 to have sex with a then-63-year-old man back in 2007.

