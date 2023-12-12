JROTC cadets spend weekend cleaning up local park in Alice

Alice HS JROTC held a clean-up event for at the Veterans Park.

35 cadets picked up lawn equipment and got to work.

Cadets raked leaves, picked up trash to fill several heavy-duty trash bags.

A group of JROTC cadets from Alice High School devoted their weekend to clean a local park dedicated to veterans. The cadets are learning that teamwork betters a community - even if it means they’re sacrificing a weekend.

These young cadets arrived armed with their equipment and ready to work. The kids divided themselves into groups and started raking leaves and trash, enough to fill several large heavy-duty trash bags.

Freshman cadet Athena Guerrero said it takes a lot of people to make a positive change in our world.

"Help keep your environment clean. Population and stuff is getting bad. The more we help – it's better. It's because of us. We populate. We throw trash and stuff like that. So, it's good to also help out and clean it up,” Guerrero said.

Cadets with the JROTC have always taken part in several community activities. A few years ago, they set out to make a change at the Veterans Park in Alice.

Sgt. Mary Lane told KRIS 6 that since the cadets began the clean up, play equipment, military signs, picnic tables were installed, and the pavilion was fixed.

"You know a lot of families come to this park. So, I think it's good to keep it looking clean and it's just a good thing for the community,” Javier Garcia said.

Their weekend work has not gone unnoticed. Cadets said they have been approached by neighbors who are thankful to see the youth working for the better of the community.

At the end of the clean-up day, there were bags full of leaves, dirt, and trash multiplied to reflect the work the cadets put in. The JROTC cadets told KRIS 6 that they want their park to shine and reflect the pride the community has for veterans.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.