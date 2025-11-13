Jose Trevino continues anticipated homecoming with annual Batting Practice at the USS Lexington

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The roaring sound of fans cheering and bats cracking echoed across the deck of the USS Lexington on Thursday as hometown hero and Cincinnati Reds catcher, Jose Trevino, returned for his annual batting practice event.

The community tradition, part of a series of events under 'Trevi's Fall World Series 2025', known for bringing professional energy to a local stage, drew hundreds of young baseball players eager to train alongside Trevino.

The star player and St. John Paul II state champion alum also brought out some friends including the Calallen Wildcats and the professional, Texas Tailgaters, giving young players an unforgettable experience.

Kids took swings, learned fundamentals and had rare face-to-face moments with the very athletes they admire.

Among those making an impression was baseball prospect, Gianni Molfese, who spent time meeting young fans as they chanted his name.

Trevino, who grew up playing baseball here in Corpus Christi, he told KRIS 6 News the event is about more than batting practice, it’s about investing in the next generation.

“I believe in the baseball here, I believe in the kids here," Trevino said. "I believe our city is beautiful enough to host big events like this and I think we need more.”

He added that he hopes the event continues to grow each year, bringing even more families and young athletes together.

“Just to see something like this come together, that just shows unity in our community and I love it. I feel like they come out every year, every year I feel like this gets bigger and bigger," Trevino mentioned.

If you missed Thursday's event, you have another chance to see Jose Trevino, along with having some community fun during a Celebrity Softball Game, Trevi's Toy Drive, and more tournaments. Trevino will be hosting over 150 teams during his annual Fall World Series. Check out the full list of events below.