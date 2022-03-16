Join the City of Corpus Christi's 4th Annual Touch-A-Truck event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is participating in the 4th Annual Touch-A-Truck event at Whataburger Field. The family-friendly experience will be on Saturday, March 19, from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

If you are a family looking for a sensory-friendly experience, the event is offering "Horns Free" hours from 10 a.m to 12 p.m.

Visitors will have the opportunity to engage and interact with the people that play a huge role in our community. The Corpus Christi Police Department, Corpus Christi Fire Department, Water Utilities, Solid Waste, and Public Works will have vehicles on display that families can interact with.

The event will be hosted by the Junior League of Corpus Christi, Inc. If you'd like to attend, you will need to register and sign a waiver. The form can be found here.