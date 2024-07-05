JOIN THE CELEBRATION: Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures set to host its 50th Anniversary party

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures has reached a major milestone. It has achieved half a century of educating people about Asia's history and culture.

To celebrate the museum's 50th anniversary, it is scheduled to host an event on Sunday, July 7. The event is expected to start at 12 p.m. and end at 5 p.m.

"We're planning to have a lion dance. We'll have a cake cutting in the afternoon. Our taiko drum team will be performing. We're expecting a couple of different martial arts performances, and also the kid's activities, the origami, the calligraphy, the kid's toys." said the museum's director of operations, Richard Hafemeister.

To learn more about the event click here.

Museum's History

It all started with Corpus Christi native Billie Trimble Chandler. Chandler spent many years in Asia researching, teaching, and studying art and artifacts, and she brought her collection back home.

"It was all Mrs. Chandler's mission and it was all her goal to bring this kind of education and bring this kind of resource to South Texas, which didn't have access to something like this otherwise," Hafemeister said.

During Sunrise Mall's heyday, the museum had its official grand opening there 50 years ago. It eventually moved to its current location, a city-owned building on N. Chaparral Street. Ever since it's been growing in many ways.

"We almost always have something new going on. We almost have some kind of class. And same with these exhibits you see around me. There's always some changes you'll see in there," Hafemeister added. "This is a very dynamic museum."

AAPI Heritage Month: Cultural experiences throughout the Coastal Bend (kristv.com)

The museum is a non-profit organization that is able to operate with self-generated business funds and donations. Hafemeister said they wouldn't have reached 50 years in the Coastal Bend without community interest and support.