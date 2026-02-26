Johnsonville and Dr Pepper launch a Dr Pepper-inspired sausage

Johnsonville and Dr Pepper have answered a question nobody asked — and honestly, we're not mad about it.

The two brands are teaming up to launch the Johnsonville Dr Pepper Inspired Sausage, hitting shelves and roller grills at Walmart, Kroger, 7-Eleven, and other retailers starting March 1. It comes in fully cooked and uncooked varieties.

The idea isn't as out of left field as it sounds. Dr Pepper has long been used as a marinade and cooking ingredient, and the brands say the soda's signature 23-flavor blend gives the sausage a sweet and salty finish they're calling "swalty."

Jamie Schmelzer, Vice President of Marketing at Johnsonville, said the collab was built around a simple idea: get people hanging out again.

"Johnsonville and Dr Pepper are built for hangouts, and our data continues to show people are connecting less," Schmelzer said. "So, we got together and made something fun, unexpected and maybe delicious? Reaction to the idea of a soda-inspired sausage has been a little polarized, but we hope people hang out, give it a try and let us know what they think, love 'em or hate 'em."

The brands point to Johnsonville's annual National Temperature Check, conducted by the Harris Poll, which found 73% of Americans are hanging out less than they used to and 51% say socializing feels more uncomfortable now.

Derek Dabrowski, SVP of Brand Marketing at Dr Pepper, said the crossover made more sense than people might think.

"Our signature 23-flavors has been used in home kitchens and backyard BBQs for years, so transforming that iconic taste into a sausage felt both unexpected and completely natural," Dabrowski said. "We can't wait for fans to discover it."

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!