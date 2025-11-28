Joe Salem Thanksgiving tradition continues in Corpus Christi

As families across the Coastal Bend gathered to celebrate Thanksgiving, one longtime Corpus Christi tradition continued to serve those in need.

The 82nd annual Joe Salem Thanksgiving Meal was held at Sokol Gym on Kostoryz Road, where hundreds came together for a warm holiday meal and a sense of community.

The tradition was started in 1943 by local businessman Joe Salem, who wanted to ensure people without a Thanksgiving dinner still had a place to celebrate the holiday. Although Salem passed away in 2001, the event has continued for more than eight decades with the help of dedicated volunteers.

Early Thursday morning, a large group of volunteers began preparing traditional Thanksgiving meals — complete with turkey legs — starting around 4 a.m. The event was open to anyone who wanted to attend.

Organizers say the response this year showed just how important the tradition remains.

“The people here, oh my gosh,” said Elaine Medina, an organizer with the Joe Salem Thanksgiving. “They are just ecstatic. They’re very thankful, they’re very grateful to us, and we love that.”

Typically, the Joe Salem Thanksgiving serves about 500 meals, but organizers say the need was greater this year. In response, volunteers prepared and served 600 Thanksgiving meals to community members.

The annual event continues to be a reminder of the power of tradition, generosity, and community — especially during the holiday season.

