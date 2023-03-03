Joe Biden sends a birthday shoutout to 103-year-old woman from Jim Wells County

Meet Esmeralda Garcia, a Jim Wells County resident, she turned 103 on Friday, February 24, and President Joe Biden wished her a happy birthday.

Garcia said she loves spending time with her loved ones, especially her grandchildren.

Her son Alberto Garcia reached out to us and said her favorite thing to do is to watch KRIS 6 News and tune into the weather segment with Dale Nelson.

"I have been truly blessed with her grace", Alberto said.

Sylvia R. Garcia is a part of the U.S. House of Representatives, representing District 29 in Houston. She is Esmeralda's niece and she and Biden joined in to wish her a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday kid, it's difficult turning 60 I know," Biden said in a video with a smile.

Alberto said when he showed his mother the video she couldn't believe it.

"Can you imagine the President of the United States taking time to sing happy birthday to me— wow," Garcia said.