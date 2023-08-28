"JJ" Falcon's brave fight against cancer comes to an end

CORPUS CHRISTI — Jose “JJ” Falcon, the Santa Gertrudis High School teen who became a Savannah Banana Baseball Player, died Sunday afternoon after battling cancer.

In a post on Facebook, JJ's mom, Cathy Falcon, wrote, "At 1:45 p.m., our sweet boy gained his angel wings. No more suffering! No more fighting! A battle won!"

KRIS 6 Sunrise Anchor Taylor Alanis first introduced JJ, then 17, during his return to the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show in January 2023.

He had recently had his leg amputated after a bone cancer diagnosis.

After numerous surgeries and trials, the cancer had spread to his lungs.

Since his first interview with KRIS 6, JJ went on a trip to Hawaii with his family and friends thanks to the Make-A-Wish foundation and traveled the country in an RV with his family. He even saw one of his baseball idols, Jose Trevino, play opening day for the New York Yankees, became a Savannah Banana, went to prom, and graduated high school.

Throughout his battle, the Coastal Bend community and beyond held numerous fundraisers and events to help JJ and his family.

He was 18-years-old.

KRIS 6 gives the sincerest condolences to the Falcon family.

