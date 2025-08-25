Jim Wells County voters will decide whether to update a nearly 100-year-old animal ordinance that currently limits law enforcement's ability to address livestock and exotic animals roaming on roads and private property.

On Friday, Aug. 22, county commissioners approved placing the measure on the November 4 ballot after Sheriff Joseph "Guy" Baker presented concerns about the 1929 law.

Jim Wells County voters to decide on updating nearly 100-year-old animal ordinance in November

The existing ordinance only covers cattle, horses and mules, leaving deputies unable to enforce violations involving other animals that weren't present in the county when the law was enacted.

"It's a major concern for not only those people that the property is being damaged by these animals. But, in my view, it's a very huge concern for road safety," Baker said.

Baker said his deputies respond daily to calls about animals on roads or damaging property, but their hands are tied when it comes to enforcement.

"If someone calls the sheriff's office and says 'someone's goats and sheep are jumping on our car. They're eating - destroying our property.' There's nothing we can do because they weren't included in that law in 1929," Baker said.

Under current law, property owners who don't own the animals would need to build fences around their own property to keep other people's animals out. Even in cases of fatal car accidents involving loose animals, law enforcement cannot issue citations or fines.

"All we have to do is to try and push them back into the fence. Guess what happens 2 hours later? We have to send another deputy out there to push the animals back into the fence," Baker said.

Anthony Bowlin, a 10-year county resident who owns livestock, said he supports updating the ordinance despite but would like to know more.

"Well, I think that something has to be done because I understand that there's resources being used for. And I think it needs to hold people accountable. To be respectful stewards of the land and the animals that they bring into the area," Bowlin said.

He believes increased awareness about the law and its consequences would change how neighbors manage their animals.

"What we're doing is trying to close that loop hole," Baker said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!