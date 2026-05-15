Jim Wells County sheriff launches personal food drive to feed kids this summer

Jim Wells County Sheriff Joseph "Guy" Baker is launching a community food drive to help local children and families this summer — and he is paying for it out of his own pocket.

The effort has no connection to the sheriff's office and carries no eligibility requirements. Baker said anyone who asks for help will receive it.

"The way I see it is if you're asking for it you probably need it. And, so, I'm not gonna put any kind qualification standards on that," Baker said.

Baker said he was moved to act after receiving a message about food insecurity in the county just as kids were preparing for summer break. With school meals no longer available over the summer, many families face higher grocery bills at a time when the cost of living is already stretching budgets thin.

"The cost of everything is going up and, so, I just want to make sure that — you know — that these kids have something to eat. Have some snacks, drinks, stuff like that," Baker said.

He also plans to distribute basic household staples.

"I also want to give out the basic necessities — you know — like milk,eggs, bread. You know — stuff like that," Baker said.

Jim Wells County resident Dalia Molina, 74, said the need is real and widespread.

"The way it is right now, a lot of people can not afford it anyway. Gas is high, food is high, clothing is high. Everything," Molina said.

Molina added that financial pressure is not limited to single-parent households — families with two incomes are also struggling to keep up.

"Any little bit will help. To me anything helps," Molina said.

Baker emphasized that the drive is entirely separate from his role as sheriff.

"This has nothing to do with the sheriff's office. I'm not asking for anybody to help me. This is coming from my personal funds not taxpayer dollars or anything like that," Baker said.

Food distribution is expected to begin next week at his family's business. The drive is planned to continue through the summer.

Families seeking assistance or more information can contact Baker at sheriff@jimwellscounty.tx.gov or reach him through his personal Facebook page.

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