The 88th Annual Jim Wells County Fair is underway, showcasing months of hard work by young exhibitors who have dedicated themselves to raising and caring for livestock.

From carnival rides to feathered friends, county fair exhibitors are displaying the results of their commitment to animal care and agricultural education.

Nova Meija, a member of Ben Bolt FFA, has been showing chickens and goats for five years. She also helps her twin sister raise turkeys for competition.

Jim Wells County Fair showcases young exhibitors' dedication to livestock care

"When I first got in, I thought it was going to be a fun activity. Just to get my mind off things. Afterschool, in the mornings, on my free time," Meija said.

However, this year brought unexpected challenges for the teenager. She experienced setbacks that taught her valuable lessons about proper animal care.

"I lost two back-to-back. And, that was because I didn't put a heat lamp on them and didn't fix there bedding," Meija said.

The experience prompted Meija to make necessary adjustments to her care routine, demonstrating the learning process that comes with livestock showing.

Balancing multiple responsibilities has proven challenging for many young exhibitors like Meija, who must manage schoolwork alongside their agricultural commitments.

"It started getting like more of a competition because I have to juggle with my schoolwork, animals, and sports. All that the same time. It's kind of gets challenging," Meija said.

One of the most difficult aspects for Meija is the emotional attachment she develops to her animals, particularly the turkeys that often become Thanksgiving dinner.

"With chickens I'll stay there and help process them, but I just can't - I just can't do that with turkeys because I eat them," Meija said.

Despite the challenges, Meija understands the educational value of her experience and hopes to win a top prize at the fair.

"That its important because when you grow up and you want animals and stuff - you need to learn how to take care of them," Meija said.

The 88th Annual Fair will feature a parade on Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 4:30 p.m. starting on North Texas Boulevard at Schallert Elemetary and ends on Kentucky Street near Dixie Iron Works. The queen's pageant follows at 8 p.m. continuing the tradition of celebrating agricultural education and community involvement in Jim Wells County.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!