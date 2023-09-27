Jim Wells County deputies investigating alleged murder-suicide

ALICE, Texas — A Jim Wells County (JWC) husband and wife are dead following an apparent murder-suicide, according to Sheriff Daniel J. Bueno.

On Tuesday, JWC deputies were called to the home located on Farm-to-Market 2044, off Highway 359, north of Alice.

They arrived to find that Elizabeth Grace Jones had been shot several times by her estranged husband, Jeremy Jones. After shooting her, Jeremy turned the gun on himself. A semi-automatic pistol was recovered in the bathroom.

Bueno said the couple were going through a divorce and had been arguing prior to the tragedy.

The couple's four minor children were at home at the time of the incident but they ran to a neighbor's home looking for help after hearing the gunshots.

Bueno said the bodies were sent to the medical examiners for an autopsy, as requested by the justice of the peace.

The Jones' were members of the First Baptist Church of Alice. The church will host a vigil at 6 p.m.

