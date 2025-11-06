Several correctional officers at the Jim Wells County jail stepped into new leadership roles as the department continues to face challenges filling open positions.

Three officers - Lieutenant Joshua Hawks, Sergeant Bianca Garcia and Sergeant Olivia Salas - were promoted Thursday, Nov. 6, during a ceremony recognizing their service and dedication.

Lt. Joshua Hawks, an Alice native, began working as a correctional officer just 11 months ago. He said his goal has always been to help those who enter the jail and to serve his community.

Jim Wells County correctional officers promotions amid staffing shortage

“I decided to go into corrections to better help inmates that come in from our community — to get sources and try to help them,” Hawks said.

He said correctional officers play a crucial but often unseen role in keeping the facility secure.

“It’s very important to have jailers because we are a line of defense in a jail,” he said. “Obviously behind walls that we don’t get seen every day. But we do a lot.”

Bianca Garcia, who has been with the department for more than two years, was promoted to sergeant. She said she hopes to make a difference by helping inmates turn their lives around.

“To hopefully make a change of the inmates — hopefully they can do better,” Garcia said.

She admitted the work can be difficult, but she says it’s rewarding to know she’s making an impact.

“Sometimes it’s rough and hard,” she said. “But throughout the day we still get to come see our families, and the next day go back.”

Like many jails across Texas, Jim Wells County continues to face a shortage of correctional staff. Sheriff Joseph “Guy” Baker said his office has worked hard to recruit applicants — but the struggle to retain employees remains.

“We have all of the applicants to fill all of our vacancies,” Baker said. “But there will always be that struggle.”

For several months, three deputies who normally would be in patrol training have been temporarily assigned to work inside the jail. Baker said he hopes to move them back into patrol by the end of the month, once new hires complete their on-boarding.

To encourage more people to join the department, Baker offers a career pathway program that sponsors correctional officers who want to attend the police academy.

“If you want to work or start your law enforcement career, you start in the jail,” he said. “Give me a couple of years there, then I’ll sponsor you to go to the police academy if you want to be a deputy.”

Baker said promoting from within helps build morale and shows that hard work doesn’t go unnoticed.

“We’re hopeful that promoting within the ranks will boost morale and encourage others to apply in any jail setting,” Baker said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

