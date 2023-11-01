JB's German Restaurant & Bakery goes up for sale

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — JB's German Restaurant and Bakery made a Facebook post telling its customers they have come to a heart-wrenching decision to sell the bakery.

The well-known German business has been around for 12 years and according to the post, due to health issues and managing the small business it has become harder to manage.

" We got a lot of sad comments because it's like I treat my customers like a family, I don't have a family here but now I have family, and my daughter is here but that wasn't the case 10 years ago,"Brigitte Kazenmayer one of the owners at JB's said.

As of right now, JB's German Restaurant and Bakery remains open but they are looking for someone interested in purchasing the restaurant.

Jone Phillips has been a customer for a while now, she has been loyal since they had their location on the Island and she said it's extremely hard to find good German food.

" it's like what am I going to do, what am I going to do, what is the community going to do is the question," Phillips said.

"They always have something good and unique and my family is German and it's hard to find good German food, it's really special to have some authentic food," another Kristy Loesel said.

She added that the Kazenmayer family will be missed and she hopes that someone who buys it continues their legacy.

"It is our baby, it's our baby" and we were planning to stay but selling the business we have to go back, "Brigitte Kazenmayer said.

The owners Juergen and Brigitte Kazenmayer plan to return to Germany to focus on their health issues.

If you are interested in details about the sale of the restaurant you can contact them at 361-949-5474.