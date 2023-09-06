James Sales seeks to replace Mark Gonzalez as Nueces County DA

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — James Sales, a former prosecutor with the Nueces County District Attorney's Office and current prosecutor with the San Patricio County DA's office, said Wednesday he will ask Governor Greg Abbott to appoint him as interim DA in Nueces County.

Sales, who is running as a Republican for that office, has been a prosecutor for 30 years.

As 6 Investigates reported, current DA Mark Gonzalez resigned Tuesday.

Kristi Britt, a felony chief prosecutor for the Nueces County DA's Office, also said Wednesday she would ask the governor to appoint her as interim DA.Britt has also filed to run for the position as a Republican candidate.

Sales said if named interim DA, he would not automatically dismiss any case.

"He (Mark Gonzalez) enforces his opinion, not the law," he said. "The job is to prosecute the law on the books. If you don't like it, talk to your legislators."

Sales also said he would reinstate the office gang unit, saying state funding is available to fund positions.