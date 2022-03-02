Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

James Avery opening jewelry manufacturing facility in Corpus Christi

James Avery facility.PNG
Taylor Cravey photography
James Avery facility.PNG
Posted at 6:49 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 19:49:38-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — James Avery is bringing a jewelry manufacturing facility to Corpus Christi.

Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. announced the new facility in a press release on Tuesday. The company said that James Avery Craftsman, Inc. has purchased a former military helicopter engine repair and testing facility, and that the jewelry company plans to start its first phase of manufacturing as early as June 2022.

The 41,200 SF building will be located at 401 Junior Beck Dr. The new facility is expected to bring over 200 new jobs to the area.

The jeweler is already searching for a senior manufacturing plant manager. You can find their application, along with other James Avery open positions by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education