‘Jackass’ star Steve-O bringing 'Crash and Burn' tour to Corpus Christi

Stunt performer and comedian Steve-O, best known as a member of the “Jackass” crew, is set to make a stop at Mesquite Street Comedy Club as part of his “Crash and Burn” tour.

The tour is scheduled to kick off Feb. 1 in Ontario before making its way through the United States, with stops planned in New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and other states.

A specific date for Steve-O’s Mesquite Street performance has not yet been announced.

Mesquite Street Comedy Club

Born Stephen Glover, Steve-O rose to fame as a cast member on MTV’s stunt-based reality series “Jackass,” which aired from 2000 to 2001 and later spawned four theatrical films. Known for performing extreme and often dangerous stunts, Steve-O quickly became one of the most recognizable personalities from the franchise.

Before finding fame, Glover briefly attended the University of Miami and later enrolled in Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College, pursuing his goal of becoming a professional stunt performer. His career trajectory changed after collaborating with Johnny Knoxville on what would become “Jackass.”

A fifth “Jackass” film is scheduled for release June 26 of this year. Steve-O also reunited with the original cast in 2022 for “Jackass Forever,” which opened at No. 1 at the box office.

In addition to his film work, Steve-O has established himself as a stand-up comedian and author. He is a New York Times best-selling author for his memoir, "Professional Idiot", and is set to release a second book, "A Hard Kick in the Nuts: What I Learned From a Lifetime of Terrible Decisions."

In 2008, Glover entered rehab and has remained sober since with March of last year marking 17 years of sobriety.

