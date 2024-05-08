It's Teacher Appreciation Week! See where teachers can get freebies and discounts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — When it comes to the people who help teach our children reading, writing, math, and so many other important life lessons — we can't thank them enough.
Many schools in the Coastal Bend are also accepting small gifts, thank you notes, snacks, candies, and other tokens of appreciation for your child's teacher.
Various major retailers, restaurants, and brands are offering special discounts and freebies during this special week as well.
Teacher Appreciation Week ends Friday, May 10. For most offers, you'll need a school ID to verify you're a teacher or staffer.
Take a look at this list of places where teachers can get some deals and free giveaways:
- Whataburger: From May 6 to 10, Teachers can show their school ID badge to receive a complimentary breakfast entrée at Whataburger! When teachers show their school ID from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., May 6 - May 10, they can receive:
🍎 A free Taquito, Breakfast on a Bun, or Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit
🍎 A WhataTeacher table tent (while supplies last)
- 7 Brew, the drive-thru coffee company with over 20,000 drink combinations, will celebrate National Teacher Appreciation Week, where any customer who purchases $25 in gift cards will receive a free drink card from May 6 through May 10. The offer is available through June 16 to celebrate Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. In addition, 7 Brew will offer stickers with a drink purchase on Mother’s Day (May 12) and Father’s Day (June 16). More details on the activations are listed below.
May 6 - May 10: Teacher Appreciation Week- Customers who purchase $25 in gift cards will receive a free drink card. The drink card will have an expiration date of Aug. 1.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: From Monday, May 6, to Sunday, May 12, teachers and school staff get 20% off their orders with valid IDs on dine-in, call-in, and walk-in orders.
- Firehouse Subs: The sandwich chain has a week of specials available starting Monday through its Firehouse Rewards loyalty program and app including (on Wednesday) BOGO Hook & Ladder Subs and (on Friday) two medium sandwiches for $12 or two large sandwiches for $18.
- HTeaO: The iced tea chain will give teachers 50% off cups of tea from Monday, May 13, to Sunday, May 26, with a valid professional school ID.
- McAlister’s Deli: Teachers and educators can get free tea – either one big Sweet Tea, Unsweet Tea, ½ Sweet & ½ Unsweet Tea, or ½ Lemonade & ½ Sweet/Unsweet Tea (flavor shots excluded) – at McAlister's Deli from Monday, May 6, to Sunday, May 12, with your badge or ID. Offer valid in-store only; no purchase necessary.
- Peter Piper Pizza: Teachers can get a free personal pizza every day Monday through Friday (May 6-10). Redemption is limited to once per day; valid teacher or nurse ID/credentials must be shown.
- Raising Cane's: The fast casual chain is giving 10 teachers an all-expenses-paid summer vacation. Teachers can enter the contest on RaisingCanesTASweepstakes.com Monday, May 6, to Friday, May 10. Winners get two round-trip tickets to any U.S. destination, two-night hotel stay and a $200 gift card.
SonicDrive-In: Educators enrolled in the Sonic Teachers’ Circle Rewards program can take advantage of several deals starting Monday, May 6, to May 20; they include BOGO free Sonic Blast, BOGO free entrée, free Sonic cheeseburger with any purchase, free Large Drink or Slush with any purchase, or free small side with any entrée. (To join the rewards program create an account in the Sonic app and select "I'm a teacher" in settings.) Also, from May 6-20, Sonic is donating a portion of every drink, slush, and shake sold to its Limeades for Learning program, which supports local public schools.