It's Kemp's Ridley nesting season: how to avoid a turtle disaster

Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtle Nesting Season goes from the end of March to mid July

PINS has seen 15 Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtle Nests so far this season

Beach goers need to be aware of turtle nesting signs

With Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtle nesting Season staring at the end of March, it is well underway here in the Coastal Bend. Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtles are the smallest turtles in the world, and they are endangered under the Endangered Species Act.

Every year around the end of April to mid-June, many Kemp's Ridley nests are spotted on our coastal beaches. Fifteen nests have been spotted so far this nesting season at Padre Island National Seashore (PINS), with multiple others found in Port Aransas and on Padre and Mustang Islands.

“As soon as you see the turtle though, please watch what she’s doing," Dr. Donna Shaver, Chief of the Division of Sea Turtle Science and Recovery at Padre Island National Seashore said. "It’s always the same pattern of crawl up, dig a hole, lay the eggs, cover, back to the water. So, see what she’s doing. As soon as you see one coming out of the water, crawling, purposefully towards the dunes, give us a call."

Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtles do not return to their nests after they cover the eggs with sand.

"So, we go in and we retrieve those eggs for protected care because there’s so many threats," Dr. Shaver said.

Dr. Shaver said that people need to be aware of their surroundings on the beach, especially during the spring and summer months during nesting season.

“Don’t be doing donuts, driving 40 miles per hour at the base of the dunes. All those things can be very dangerous and hurt a turtle," Dr. Shaver said.

In addition to reckless driving, coastal flood advisories with water up to the dunes can also harm turtle nests.

While safety and protecting the Kemp's Ridley turtle nests is crucial, turtle rescuers at PINS still advise to take it all in.

“If you see a nester, you’re incredibly fortunate. Take pictures, enjoy the magnificence of your Texas turtles, this beautiful, magnificent turtle," Dr. Shaver said.

If you see a Kemp's Ridley turtle nesting on the beach, do not touch the turtle or the eggs and call 361-949-8068 immediately.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.