It just isn't Christmas season until the tubas play

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Longtime residents will tell you it isn't the Christmas season until the tubas play.

Scripps News digital content producer Shane Rackley helped "blow" in the holidays along with a crowd of fellow tubists at the 34th annual Corpus Christi Tuba Christmas Concert. Yes, tubists is a word.

KRIS 6 joined the gang for the concert, which was held at the Plains Capital Bank Building on Shoreline. Similar concerts were held across the U.S. today.

"So this was a nationwide movement. Harvey Phillips was a famous tuba player and his teacher was Bill Bell, who's a famous tuba player born on Christmas day. And they decided to honor him after he died by having TubaChristmas," said Kippy Edge, Tuba Christmas emcee.

There were just 40 tuba players, or tubists, for the very first Tuba Christmas concert. This year, about 200 tuba players took part in the tradition.

