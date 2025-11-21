Islanders mount second half comeback, fall short to Texas State in third straight loss

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For much of the first half at the Dugan Center on Thursday, Texas A&M Corpus Christi Women's Basketball looked lifeless. But as if the two halves were separate games, the Islanders came out of halftime on fire.

"The girls had a different mentality," head coach Toyelle Wilson said. "We kind of tested their toughness and just executed in half court and transition."

The Islanders fell 53-43 to Texas State but not before cutting a 21-point halftime deficit down to 6 in the final minutes.

Chelsea Wooten hit back-to-back 3's to start the third quarter, spearheading a 14-1 run in the frame. She finished with 9 points.

Samora Watson, who also finished with 9 points, chipped in during the run. N'Kari Holliday had a team-high 14 points

The Islanders trailed 47-39 entering the fourth quarter after Rayna Williams hit a shot to beat the third quarter buzzer.

But it was a struggle to score in the final period as neither team had a field goal for the first seven minutes of the fourth.

"We have to turn that defense into offense," Wilson said. "We have to be able to score in offense and half-court set. That falls on me and the coaches."

Wilson, who is in her first year leading the Islanders, emphasized tempo on Thursday.

"The girls are awesome, the administration is amazing, and I'm having a lot of fun but winning is a lot of fun so we've got to get these girls right."

The Islanders are headed on the road for the next month. A five-game road trip starts on Monday, Nov. 24 against Oklahoma State.

