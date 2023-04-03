Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Islander students dance for a very good cause

Islander students dance for a very good cause
KRIS 6 NEWS
Islander students dance for a very good cause<br/>
Islander students dance for a very good cause
Posted at 6:37 AM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 07:37:09-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lot of music and dancing could be heard coming from the campus of Texas A&M - Corpus Christi on Friday. The university was hosting a student-run dance marathon, which was taking place for the fourth year in a row.

The event raised funds for Driscoll Children's Hospital. Some patients from the hospital and their families were in attendance to take part in the fun

. Over the first four years of this event, $24,000 was raised. This year organizers were hoping to raise $10,000.

A similar dance marathon will take place at Texas A&M - Kingsville on Saturday April 1st.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KitchenCops

Kitchen Cops