Island University invites Corpus Christi community to this weekend's Homecoming festivities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — From the Lighting of the “I” to the block party, Homecoming Week is a special time for Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi alumni, faculty, staff, and students.

This weekend's festivities kick off on Friday, March 1, with the tradition of Lighting the “I” on the East Lawn.

“The Lighting of the ‘I’ is the most illuminating of events during Islander Homecoming Week,” Aguilar said. “It helps everyone get pumped up for Saturday’s big games.”

Also on Friday is the Homecoming Alumni Honors Banquet at the University Center’s Anchor Ballroom, along with 'the Toast!', an event that toasts the classes of 1999 and 2014 and all University of Corpus Christi alumni. It will be held at BUS on March 1 at 7:30 p.m.

The week’s main event, the Islander Homecoming Block Party and basketball games, will be held on Saturday, March 2. The block party begins at 12 p.m. in the American Bank Center parking lot. It is free and open to the public — and the two-hour event includes games, music, inflatables, food trucks, and even a petting zoo.

The block party also includes the Alumni Corner, which features tasty tailgate food items and drink tokens. Tickets for the Alumni Corner are $10 presale and can be purchased at the Islander Alumni Association website.

“With over 600 tickets sold last year, the Alumni Corner is a can’t-miss event for our Islander alumni to connect,” Aguilar said. “It includes food, cold drinks, and our fan-favorite Homecoming button pins.”

Islanders Women’s Basketball tips off at 1 p.m. while Islanders Men’s Basketball tips off at 3:30 p.m., with both teams taking on the Lions of Southeastern Louisiana.

"Homecoming will also be celebrated on the baseball diamond as Whataburger Field hosts a matchup featuring Islanders Baseball vs. Abilene Christian University. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.," added organizers.

For more information on all Islander Homecoming events, visit islanderalumni.org/hoco-2024.

