Robstown ISD names Interim superintendent

Posted at 5:44 PM, Feb 21, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — During a special meeting Monday night, the Robstown Independent School District Board of Trustees named Adriana Tagle as the interim superintendent.

According to a release from Robstown ISD, the school board began searching for an interim superintendents after Jose Moreno was named the finalist for superintendent of Somerset ISD — a district south of San Antonio — to be closer to family.

A 1998 graduate of Robstown High School, Tagle has a bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University–Kingsville and a Master’s Degree from Texas A&M–Corpus Christi. She has 18 years of experience in education and has held the position of teacher, assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent.

"I'm very familiar with the area demographics, the students, the needs and also just the amazing opportunities we have in this area," Tagle said. "I'm excited for this opportunity to be able to serve my community, my home town, my alma mater and just continue the good work that's been done by our previous superintendent, Dr. Jose Moreno."

