Inmate escapes minimum-security camp at FCI Three Rivers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A federal inmate escaped from a minimum-security satellite camp in South Texas Tuesday afternoon, prompting a multi-agency law enforcement response.

Daniel Pena, 29, was discovered missing at approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday from the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Three Rivers in Three Rivers, Texas.

The United States Marshals Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies were notified. An internal investigation has been initiated.

Pena is described as a White Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds.

Pena was sentenced in the Southern District of Texas to a 70-month sentence for possession with intent to distribute a quantity exceeding 5 kilograms of cocaine.

Anyone with information about Pena's whereabouts is asked to contact the United States Marshals Service at (361) 888-3154.

Additional information about the Federal Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.

