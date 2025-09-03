Ingleside planning and zoning commission sides with residents against controversial oil tank farm

INGLESIDE, Texas — Neighbors in Ingleside are voicing strong opposition to a special permit request that would allow the construction of a tank farm for storing crude oil and other hydrocarbon products.

The property in question is located off TX-361 near Ingleside High School and homes on San Angelo Avenue. The Port of Texas LP submitted a rezoning application over a year ago with plans to build a facility for "bulk storage, blending, and movement of crude oil and other unrefined hydrocarbon products."

Kenneth Berry, the property owner, was not present at Tuesday's planning and zoning meeting. In a phone conversation, Berry stated that the property has already been partially zoned as industrial.

This potential development has raised significant concerns among nearby residents.

"Not only can it cause damage or hurt somebody. It'll lower property values extremely, with the tank farm right there. Property values are low enough and it doesn't need to be any lower," Ingleside neighbor, Kris Cady said.

After hearing community concerns, the Planning and Zoning Commission Board recommended that City Council deny the Port of Texas LP special permit request.

The Ingleside City Council will discuss the special permit request at their meeting on September 23.