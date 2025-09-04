INGLESIDE, Texas — Despite planning and zoning commissioners voting against a proposed tank farm in Ingleside, the controversial project will still move forward to city council, leaving nearby neighbors worried about their community's future.

Ingleside neighbors worry as controversial tank farm proposal advances to city council

The Ingleside zoning debate began more than a year ago when Port of Texas LP submitted a rezoning application to build a tank farm for "bulk storage, blending, and movement of crude oil and other unrefined hydrocarbon products." The property in question is located south of Highway 361 and west of Avenue B.

Sandy Wilkins, who has lived in the area for over a decade, wasn't surprised by Tuesday's planning and zoning commission vote.

"The last time they had a public meeting, nobody in this neighborhood got a letter but us because our house is so close and by law we had to be notified, so I told everybody," Wilkins said.

Kris Cady, another concerned neighbor, showed me a public notice notification map highlighting the property that would be used for the tank farm, which sits alarmingly close to residential homes.

"We've had tank explosions out here before and we don't want any more," Cady said. "We finally got rid of the tanks and now they're trying to bring them back in here again."

Property owner Kenneth Berry was not present at Tuesday's meeting. Neighborhood News Reporter Victoria Balderrama reached out to him for comment but he was out of town. Berry indicated the property has already been partially zoned as industrial.

Berry stated that with city council's approval, he would be able to proceed with building the tank farm.

During the planning and zoning meeting, commissioners heard from several worried residents, including Pat Cady.

"This city has children over here in these schools. My property is inside the buffer zone. How do you dare make that an industrial zone," Cady said.

Commissioners shared many of the residents' concerns leading to their vote against recommending the project to city council. However, the final decision will still rest with the council members.