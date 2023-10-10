Ingleside ISD Board seeks community to assist with the search for new superintendent

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Ingleside Independent School District is now on the search for a new superintendent.

Troy Mircovich, the current superintendent, is retiring in January 2024. In all, Mircovich served as superintendent of Ingleside ISD for 19 years, but now the search is on for a new one.

"The Board has requested that school personnel and the public be involved in developing a profile of the leadership qualities desired in the person the Board should seek to become the new Superintendent," said officials.

An online Leadership Profile Questionnaire where staff, students, parents, and the community are encouraged to leave their feedback and insights to assist the board in their search for the next Superintendent is now open.

The link to the survey is now located on the district’s website or through the district’s Facebook page. The survey must be completed no later than October 23, 2023.