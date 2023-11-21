Ingleside honors largest Oak tree with plaque dedication

A plaque dedication was held in Ingleside this morning, for the largest live Oak tree in Live Oak Park... And they didn't go out on a limb to make that claim.

The tree stands 34 feet tall, with a maximum trunk circumference of just over 13 feet. The spread of the tree, which measures the width of the branches, is 68 feet.

The Ingleside Garden Club had to give the tree a little sprucing up before today's plaque dedication.

KRIS 6 News

"It had a lot of grapevine growing on it, so now it's been cleaned up," said Bill Green with Texas A&M Forest Service. "It shows the importance that the city of Ingleside and the Garden Club put into managing and taking care of their trees."

The city of Ingleside and AEP/Texas helped the Garden Club with this project... AEP/Texas donated some park benches.