Ingleside barbecue cookoff raises funds for local food bank

INGLESIDE, Texas — The Ingleside Chamber of Commerce hosted a barbecue cookoff at Live Oak Park Saturday afternoon to raise funds for the local food bank.

The two-day competition drew participants from across Texas, including Mike Gonzalez, who traveled from Somerset to compete in the event.

"I like the stuff that we've seen like a lot, like the local shops, businesses, stuff like that, it's really really nice. So I'd come back and I'd encourage a lot of people to come out here too," Gonzalez said.

The cookoff showcased both competitive barbecue and community spirit, bringing together local residents and out-of-town participants for the charitable cause.

